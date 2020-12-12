Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Video : Amazing starling murmuration swoops across Thatcham skyline

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Video : Murmuration of Starlings Paint Thatcham Skyline

Thousands of starlings flew over Thatcham Reedbed tonight (Saturday) to create one of the most fascinating sights in nature.

At around 3.50pm a few birds appeared and within 20 minutes the sky was full of starlings creating a swirl of patterns, then with a final flourish they were gone. 

According to the RSPB, starlings create this phenomenon for many reasons. "Grouping together offers safety in numbers – predators such as peregrine falcons find it hard to target one bird in the middle of a hypnotising flock of thousands.

"They also gather to keep warm at night and to exchange information, such as good feeding areas. They gather over their roosting site, and perform their wheeling stunts before they roost for the night."

Watch the video and photos of the starling murmuration over Thatcham Reedbed below. 

Pictures and Video by Phil and Noah Cannings

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire has one of lowest Covid infection rates in England

West Berkshire has one of lowest Covid infection rates in England

Chemical attack on Newbury courier

Courier sustains chemical burns to eyes after liquid thrown in his face

Newbury firefighters called following loud bangs in town

Newbury firefighters called following loud bangs in town

Tier 2 restrictions force pubs to close temporarily

Pubs in West Berkshire continue to fight restrictions

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33