Whitway potters chat 'surface' in second YouTube video

THE makers at Ceramic Art Whitway have just launched their second video chat Potters talk Surface - now available on their YouTube Channel. https://youtu.be/OGqbKb6tilc

In the series of video talks the three ceramicists talk together informally about their work, in the shared studio set up by Sally Courage, Teresa Munn and Moya Tosh, exploring some of the ideas and processes involved in developing their art.

They reveal their sources of inspiration and how they develop them from ideas to final pieces. The potters discuss inspiration, surface treatment, process and development and gives a glimpse of the Ceramic Art Whitway studio where their work is on permanent display.

They plan to welcome visitors back to the studio as soon as restrictions allow, but in the meantime hope people will enjoy watching this insight into their practice.

Ceramic Art Whitway, Red Steps, Whitway, Newbury, Berkshire RG20 9LE Tel: 07927 421268