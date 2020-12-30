Art in New Era foyer... virtually

New Era Players run a lively series of exhibitions in the theatre foyer, giving artists a valuable opportunity to have their work seen by a wider audience. Obviously access to the Wash Common theatre is restricted due to the pandemic, so they are bringing at least a flavour of what you would normally be enjoying on the foyer walls, but virtually.

So here a selection by Paul Ashurst in the fourth of a regular parade of pictures.



If you would like to know more about the artist or buy any of the paintings please contact Lisa Mounteer-Watson at blueroller22@gmail.com

Paul Ashurst lives and works in Camberwell, South London. He has shown his paintings nationally and internationally for the past 50 years. All the paintings are mixed media, mainly Liquitex, but with additions occasionally of pencil, pastel, Tippex, glitter and interference colours. All are on paper 20 inches square, with the images 18 inches square.

They are all priced at £250 each. Postage and packing will be extra.

Three Doorways Tatouan 2004

Davidson & Rankin 2004

On Davidson Ave (Wheelbarrow) 2003