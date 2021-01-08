Memories of PC Les Hopps in Newbury in the 1950s

Thames Valley Police has a small museum at the White House, at the Thames Valley Police training centre in Sulhamstead.

The museum includes displays on the history of Thames Valley Police and the five police forces that merged to form it: Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxford City, Oxfordshire and Reading Borough.

When the museum is open visits can be booked by appointment only, with a maximum group size of 10.

The museum is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has a Twitter account where it posts pictures from the past.

This week, on #ThrowbackThursday it tweeted a picture of Pc Les Hopps in Newbury in 1955.

We have contacted the museum for more information, but in the meantime does anybody recognise or remember Pc Hopps?

Ken Hughes, who lives in Wash Common, has just messaged to say: "From 1950 to 1971 l lived in Battle Road, Wash Common with my parents. I am pretty sure that PC Hopps nearby in Stuart Road." Who else remembers PC Hopps?