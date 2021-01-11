West Berkshire aerial photos - Newbury, Thatcham, Donnington, Shaw and Vodafone

There have been quite a few changes in Newbury and Thatcham over the years, Take a look through the photos to see the many developments. You never know, you might also spot your house.

Looking across from Shaw to Newbury. 2005

Nobody playing cricket today. Thatcham in 2005.

Looking across Henwick to Thatcham.

Vodafone HQ looking across to the lovely West Berkshire countryside.

Newbury, can you spot the football club? 2005

A very new looking West Berkshire Hospital in 2005

A34 and M4 Chieveley Service Station. 2005

Henwick Field and the Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre 2005.

Looking into Henwick. 2005

Vodaphone HQ 2004

Newbury and Vodafone HQ in 2004

2003 Park Way is a little different now.

Work started in 2003 on the Waitrose store in Newbury

A lot has changed in Newbury since 2003

Right at the top of this picture, you can see the racecourse before the new flats. 2003.

Work on the A34 Chieveley

A very different looking Robin Hood roundabout in 1990

Victoria Park in the 1980s

Not sure on this date, but the Kennet Centre is being built, so late 70s early 80s?

Not sure on this date, the early 1970s?

Newbury 1980s