How well do you remember the 80s – take our quiz!

How well do you remember the 80s – time-travelling with Marty McFly, getting ‘into the groove’ and watching the first ever Rugby World Cup?

Get your leggings on, perm your hair and test your knowledge of the 1980s.

There are five categories – Sport, Movies, Television, Music and News.

SPORT

1 Which country did Ben Johnson run for at the Seoul Olympics in 1988?

2 Which female tennis player won the most Wimbledon titles in the 80s?

3 Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards and the Jamaican bobsled team first appeared at which winter Olympics?

4 Who won his only British open Golf Championship at Royal St Georges, Sandwich in 1985?

5 Which country won the football World Cup in Mexico in 1986?

6 Which country won the first Rugby World Cup in 1987?

7 Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion of the world at the age of 20 in what year?

8 At which Olympics did Carl Lewis equal Jesse Owens' four gold medals?

In 1985, Manchester United player Kevin Moran became the first player to do what in an FA Cup final?

MOVIES

1 Which 1981 Oscar-winning film told the story of two British athletes contending at the 1924 Olympic Games?

2 Which comedy starring John Cleese, Michael Palin and Jamie Lee Curtis told the story of a jewel heist and the attempts by the robbers to double cross each other?

3 In Dirty Dancing what was Baby's real name?

4 What day of the year does Die Hard take place on?

5 What year does Marty McFly travel back to in the original Back to the Future?

6 What happens to Tom Hanks’ character overnight in the 1988 comedy Big?

7 Who wrote Stand by Me, a novella which was made into a film in 1987 starring the late River Phoenix and Kiefer Sutherland?

8 Who played Susan in Desperately Seeking Susan?

9 Who directed the 1982 sci-fi thriller Blade Runner?

TELEVISION

1 Bergerac, starring John Nettles, first aired in 1981. Which island was it set on?

2 Tenko was a drama about female prisoners of war captured by the Japanese. But what country were they in?

3 Which city was Channel 4’s flagship soap opera Brookside set in?

4 ‘I’ll have a p please Bob’ – who was Bob? And what was the programme?

5 In 1984 Margaret Thatcher wrote and starred in a sketch in an episode of which popular comedy?

6 Where was Danger Mouse’s secret base?

7 Who took over from Eammon Andrews as presenter of This is Your Life in 1987?

8 Which series featured Ian McShane as an antiques dealer?

9 27 million people watched who being shot in November 1980?

MUSIC

1 Which band was Vince Clarke with first before joining Yazoo and later Erasure?

2 Which Walker Brothers hit did Midge Ure cover in 1982?

3 When some band members split from Human League what was their new band called?

4 What was the band New Order originally called?

5 Which band was first on at Live Aid?

6 Who was the leader singer of Haircut 100?

7 Which band had a hit with The Model, which was number 1 in January and February 1982?

8 Who were ‘making plans for Nigel’ in 1980?

9 Andy McCluskey was the lead singer for which band?

NEWS

1 Who was the Prime Minister of India who was assassinated in 1984?

2 In 1986, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) was identified following a British epidemic, what is the disease commonly called?

3 Who did Mikhail Gorbachev replace as Soviet leader in 1985?

4 What was the name of the oil rig that caught fire in the North Sea in 1988?

5 In 1986 an American space shuttle disintegrated after launch, killing all aboard, what was the name of the shuttle?

6 In 1989, where in Beijing did thousands of Chinese students protested for democracy?

7 In what year did the Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor explode? 1986

8 Where were the 1984 Winter Olympics held and in what country? (The country no longer exists today.)

9 In 1980, Spain and the United Kingdom reopened the border between Spain and Gibraltar, what year had it been closed?

Answers