How well do you remember the 80s

Answers to the we love the 1980s quiz

Sport: 1 Canada. 2 Martina Navratilova. 3 Calgary. 4 Sandy Lyle. 5 Argentina. 6 New Zealand. 7 1986. 8 1984. Los Angeles.

9 He got sent off

Movies: 1 Chariots of Fire. 2 A Fish Called Wanda. 3 Frances. 4 Christmas Eve. 5 1955. 6 He grows into an adult. 7 Stephen King. 8 Madonna. 9 Ridley Scott

Television: 1 Jersey. 2 Singapore. 3 Liverpool. 4 Bob Holness Blockbusters. 5 Yes Minister. 6 Postbox. 7 Michael Aspel.

8 Lovejoy. 9 JR Ewing (Dallas)

Music: 1 Depeche Mode. 2 No Regrets. 3 Heaven 17. 4 Joy Division. 5 Status Quo. 6 Nick Heywood. 7 Kraftwerk. 8 XTC.

9 Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

News: 1 Indira Ghandi. 2 Mad Cow Disease. 3 Konstantin Chernenko. 4 Piper Alpha. 5 Space Shuttle Challenger. 6 Tiananmen Square. 7 1986. 8 Sarajevo, Yugoslavia. 9 1969

