Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Mystery rose perplexes Newbury minister

Can anybody help identify this flower?

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Mystery rose perplexes Newbury minister

It could happen to anyone. You buy a plant for the garden, watch it bloom and when you want to recall its name or variety you realise that the label got thrown out a long time ago.

This is why Newbury's Baptist minister Richard Littledale is asking for your help? 

Mr Littledale purchased the rose bush in August 2019 to commemorate the publication of his book Postcards from the land of grief and planted it in his back garden in Newbury.

He said: "The garden is south facing and the bush is about 80cm high, but I forgot to keep the label.

"I have a notion that it is something like 'sunset' - can anybody help me?"

He has got various gardening experts on the case, but if there are any budding rose sleuths out there who think they know what it is, then please post your suggestions here.

100%

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police hand out fine after coronavirus rules are broken in Newbury

Police hand out fine after coronavirus rules are broken in Newbury

Newbury driver arrested for drug-driving

Newbury driver arrested for drug driving

Here we go! It's V-Day launch today at Newbury Racecourse

V-Day launch is key to way out of lockdown

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure in Newbury

Police appeal for witnesses following indecent exposure in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33