Mystery rose perplexes Newbury minister

It could happen to anyone. You buy a plant for the garden, watch it bloom and when you want to recall its name or variety you realise that the label got thrown out a long time ago.

This is why Newbury's Baptist minister Richard Littledale is asking for your help?

Mr Littledale purchased the rose bush in August 2019 to commemorate the publication of his book Postcards from the land of grief and planted it in his back garden in Newbury.

He said: "The garden is south facing and the bush is about 80cm high, but I forgot to keep the label.

"I have a notion that it is something like 'sunset' - can anybody help me?"

He has got various gardening experts on the case, but if there are any budding rose sleuths out there who think they know what it is, then please post your suggestions here.