Public Protection Partnership encourages West Berkshire residents to report dog fouling online

'Make sure that dog owners and dog walkers clean up after their dogs'

Public Protection Partnership encourages West Berkshire residents to report dog fouling online

The Public Protection Partnerships has an interactive mapping tool where members of the public can report areas of dog fouling.

If there are particularly troublesome areas the partnership says it then can deal with it in a number of ways. “Everything from a simple clean up, enforcement action, raising awareness, changes to the way we provide facilities for dog owners, or a combination of all the above. It may even fall under the category of anti-social behaviour where persistent offenders are identified.”

The interactive mapping tool is hosted on the West Berkshire Council website, however postcodes from any of the three PPP areas can be submitted - West Berkshire, Wokingham and Bracknell Forest - and all are reported back to the team.

PPP officers then use the information ‘to help make sure that dog owners and dog walkers clean up after their dogs if they foul in public areas’.

If you provide your contact information alongside the report, you may be contacted to discuss what is being done to address your complaint.

The PPP adds: “We encourage all dog owners to act responsibly.” There are tips and infomration that might help on the PPP Facebook page.

More information about reporting dog fouling and what happens next is available here

The PPP is a shared service delivering environmental health, licensing and Trading Standards across Bracknell Forest, West Berkshire and Wokingham Borough Councils.

