Newbury vets visited by injured fawn from Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue

FALKLAND Vets had an unexpected visitor at the weekend when they were asked to check over an injured muntjac fawn.

The fawn had been taken to Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue in Didcot who looked after it for a few days before bringing it to the Newbury vets practice because of their expertise in orthopaedic treatments for animals.

Clinical director at Falkland Vets Carl Gorman said: “The male fawn was only about three weeks old and was extremely tame. I would guess somebody had attempted to hand-rear him, but he had not been well-fed or treated.

“Oxfordshire rescue brought him to us because he had an injury to his front leg. In fact it became apparent that he had dislocated his elbow joint and the ligaments and tendons were badly torn.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t operate on him because he is so young and the bones are very delicate. I don’t know how long he had had the injury, but he was not in any pain and able to get about so, although he can't be released back into the wild, he should be perfectly comfortable in his new home at the trust.”

Mr Gorman explained that although muntjacs are classified as an ‘invasive species' Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue does have a licence to release them back into the wild.

"However, in this instance the fawn would not cope, so they will look after him instead," he added.



