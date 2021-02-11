Snowdrop spectacular is a sight to behold

Although we may not be able to see them in person this year because of lockdown, the Newbury Weekly News is

pleased to be able to bring you a glimpse of the stunning display of snowdrops from Welford Park.Our photographer Phil Cannings was granted special permission to go into the grounds and capture the much-loved

snowdrops in bloom, although the park will not open to the public for its usual snowdrop display this year.

While we are all staying in, the NWN is able to bring a little of the outside world into your homes and ensure that nobody misses out on the wonderful spectacle this year – despite the grounds being closed to the public.

In a statement to the public on its website, Welford Park said: “We are very sad indeed that due to the Covid epidemic we are unable to open for the snowdrop display in 2021.

“We would like to thank you for all your support.

“All at Welford Park are inspired and incredibly grateful to the NHS and all frontline workers for everything they are doing to help us all get through this together.”

The country home, and former setting for The Great British Bake Off, normally opens its grounds to the public from the end of January to the beginning of March, in order to raise money for local charities.

There are believed to be 10 million wild snowdrops and about 30 varieties scattered over six acres, and it is thought to be the biggest mass of snowdrops in Britain. The display is regularly enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year and raises thousands of pounds for charity.

Please do not try to get into the grounds of Welford Park to see the snowdrops this year, but instead enjoy the display on these pages.