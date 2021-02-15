Video: Ice skater at Greenham Common

IT'S not something you see every day - an ice skater gliding alongside the paths at Greenham Common.

Last week's big freeze meant that in addition to icicle creations forming along the roadside, many walkers had to watch out for frozen puddles and black ice.

Roy Kennedy, who lives along Andover Road, was taking his daily walk on the common, when he spotted somebody skating past him.

There is a large ditch running alongside the path which often fills with water, but is not very deep and had frozen solid.

Mr Kennedy took a video of the unusual sight and we are curious to know who this mystery skater is?

As the temperatures warm up, the ice is now melting, but it is not recommended that people skate or walk on areas where they do not know the depth of the ice they are stepping on.

The Royal Life Saving Society says on their website: "Many aren’t aware of the dangers of frozen water; it may look solid from the surface but will not hold your weight and could crack when stood on."

You can find safety tips about the dangers of frozen water here

In the meantime here is Mr Kennedy's video of the Greenham skater