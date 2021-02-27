Video: Oh what a beautiful morning: pony and trap spotted trotting across Greenham Common

THE sun is shining and the spring flowers are beginning to bloom and one early riser in Newbury decided to go for a quick trot across Greenham Common.

The moment was caught on video by regular walk at the common Roy Kennedy, who last month spotted an ice skater taking advantage of the frozen puddles.

He sent his video clip to Newburytoday and said: "What a lovely morning to be out on the common."

Watch the video here: