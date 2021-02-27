Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Video: Oh what a beautiful morning! Pony and trap spotted trotting across Greenham Common

Rider takes advantage of the spring-like weather

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Video: Oh what a beautiful morning: pony and trap spotted trotting across Greenham Common

THE sun is shining and the spring flowers are beginning to bloom and one early riser in Newbury decided to go for a quick trot across Greenham Common.

The moment was caught on video by regular walk at the common Roy Kennedy, who last month spotted an ice skater taking advantage of the frozen puddles.

He sent his video clip to Newburytoday and said: "What a lovely morning to be out on the common."

Watch the video here:

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Jail for driver who caused West Berkshire police 'catastrophic injuries'

Man jailed for seriously injuring two police officers

West Berkshire distillery's gin named best in England

West Berkshire distillery's gin named best in England

Police stop group for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Police stop group for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Police appeal to residents to check outbuildings, sheds and gardens as search for missing man continues

Residents asked to check outbuildings, sheds and gardens as search for missing man continues

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33