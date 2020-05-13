Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

AT St Joseph’s they value the importance of the Early years and their children are able to learn through play-based activities.

Their recently refurbished  classroom is filled with natural, neutral resources that inspire curiosity and wonder for their pupils.

Throughout the day the class is able to move freely between the classroom and outdoor area where there are a wide variety of items available to explore that reflect all aspects of the Early Years curriculum.

The skilled members of staff work with the children to extend their learning through their interests and play.

Through their knowledge of the curriculum, staff are able to respond to children's individual needs and skills, developing them through ways that are relevant to the children.

Activities such as sewing, baking, music, dance and outdoor learning are all  regularly included in the timetable.

At St Joseph’s they want to ensure their children grow  spiritually and develop their connection with God.

In class they join in with daily worships, either in class or as a whole school, they say prayers and learn about key stories from the Bible – they even have a class prayer bear.

Staff recognise the importance of family in their young  children’s development and actively encourage families to share with the school through the online learning journal system.

Photos about the school day can be sent to families and they can send back photos too.

When the children start at St Joseph’s they are paired up with one of the Year 6 pupils as buddies, who look after them during their first year in school.

They play with them, sit with them in church, help with their learning and more.

The children often develop a lovely friendship with their buddies that continues beyond their time with St Joseph’s.

There is also a lot of shared learning with the Year 1 class, so when the time comes for  children to move on to their next class – the transition is not such a scary one.

