A LOVE of learning is at the heart of everything Curridge Primary School does. Staff consider everyone to be a learner and every experience a learning opportunity.

They love to get out and about

All children at Curridge Primary School have the opportunity to broaden and enrich their learning in the classroom as well as outside in the beautiful woodland setting.

Learning outside the classroom helps children to develop the ability to cope with and experience a wide variety of challenges.

It requires them to make informed choices and to understand and take responsibility for the consequences.

It leads to a positive ‘can-do’ attitude.

Whether they are gathered around the fire pit, roasting marshmallows and telling stories, making dens in the woods or, in Year 6, exploring France and practising their language skills, the aim is to give everyone a chance to broaden their experiences.

They love to express themselves

It is very important that children begin to find their place in the world and learn to become interested and successful global citizens.

Staff believe every child should feel safe, understand that they are valued and that their opinions matter. Older children form a School Parliament that recognises and listens to everyone’s voice.

They love to celebrate success

Staff recognise that everybody has talents and that success should be celebrated. They instil an awareness of spiritual, moral, social and cultural development.

Children across the school are keen to create a better environment – in school, the community and the world.

Children are encouraged to be aware of events that happen around them and this year have independently raised money for animals affected by bush fires in Australia as well as supporting the Royal British Legion.

They love to meet new people

The adults and children at Curridge Primary School work together as a team.

They support and care about each other – in the good times and the hard. They embrace change and welcome new challenges.

Why not join Curridge Primary School? They can’t wait to meet you.