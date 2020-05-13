Spurcroft Primary School & Nursery

SPURCROFT Primary School and Nursery is committed to preparing children for their future.

They focus on high standards of teaching, an engaging and wide-ranging curriculum and developing a thriving relationship with the community.

They have a beautiful open-plan, Early Years setting and take in Nursery and Reception age pupils.

Their purpose-built area is full of engaging learning spaces and resources that build on children's early experiences.

They have a nurturing staff who plan engaging learning experiences and allow children to lead their play. Their

provision gives children a great start to their school life.

Outdoor learning is a key feature at Spurcroft and begins in the Early Years.

For half a day a week pupils spend time in the school’s beautiful wooded area. This involves playing in the trees, exploring the world, investigating, storytelling and cooking on an open fire.

A key feature of Spurcroft is its school values.

They want their pupils to develop the skills that will help them to be responsible and ambitious learners who have strong communication skills and good learning relationships with all members of the school community.

Their six school values are at the core of everything they do.

The school values are: Kindness, Teamwork, Responsibility, Creative Thinking, Ambition and Self-belief.

These values underpin the teaching and learning and provide an environment that prepares pupils to become confident learners.

Spurcroft has a thriving before-school, after-school and holiday club which is housed next to the wooded area in a purpose built, modern space.

Staff provide high quality care from 7.30am and until 6pm. Prices for the club are very reasonable and in the evening, a hot, home-cooked meal is provided.

The school has a ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Pupils at Spurcroft are happy and learn well. The dedicated and enthusiastic staff work hard with children and their families to ensure that each child is happy, safe and striving to reach their potential. The school has an open culture and values positive links between home and school.

For more information look at their twitter feed @spurcroftschool and website www.spurcroft.w-berks.sch.uk