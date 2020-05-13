HORRIS Hill welcomes boys from four to 13 years of age. The school believes that the period from four to 13 years of age is the most critical in any boy’s life.

Horris Hill is a very special place to be. Nestled in its own 85-acre estate with outstanding facilities, boys can exercise their intellectual inquisitiveness, free to explore all avenues, building self-confidence and awareness in a safe and encouraging environment.

Mrs U, as she is affectionately known by the boys, Lead Teacher for the fabulous new Lower School, said: “I firmly believe that magic, awe and wonder in the curriculum is a must.

“My pedagogy: striving to achieve the highest academic standards using a kinaesthetic, dynamic, holistic style that focuses on the children’s interests and encourages self-belief and self-motivation.”

Headmaster Giles Tollit said: “Her nurturing and child-centred approach to education are completely in line with everything we already do at Horris Hill where we develop every pupil as an individual.”

Horris Hill offers the gold standard in boys’ preparatory education.

The school’s emphasis is on the development of the whole boy, based on the 130-year tradition of academic excellence.

Horris Hill is now able to offer the benefits of this exceptional education to a wider age group. Staff will ensure that key reading, writing and handwriting skills, as well as manners and communication skills, are embedded during the formative early years.

From age four every boy will also enjoy a rich tapestry of extra-curricular activity. They will have access to specialist music, drama, art and sport teaching and will benefit from first-class facilities and extensive countryside grounds in which they will also enjoy outdoor learning, kitchen gardening and bushcraft.

For further details and to arrange a free no-obligation taster session, including Forest School, for your son, please contact registrar@horrishill.com