Visit St Gabriel’s online

ST Gabriel’s, an independent day school in Newbury, offers an innovative and inspiring education to boys aged six months to 11 years and girls aged six months to 18 years.

While St Gabriel’s is currently unable to welcome new parents to the school buildings for a visit, Principal Mr Ricki Smith believes a virtual visit will give prospective parents a real flavour for the balanced education St Gabriel’s offers.

Mr Smith says: “I understand that choosing the right school for your child is a big decision with a normal first step being a school visit.

“Due to the current situation, this is not possible, but I look forward to the day I can welcome families, once again, in person to St Gabriel’s.

“Fortunately, in today’s world where we can do everything virtually, we have embraced that approach and introduced the St Gabriel’s virtual visit to our website www.stgabriels.co.uk/virtualvisit.

“It is a window to our world; offering families a feel for our school, the specialist teaching and the balanced education, we provide.

“I am confident they will see why I am so proud of the caring, self-confident and intellectually-curious young pupils we develop at St Gabriel’s.”

Small Class Sizes

St Gabriel’s offers an exciting, challenging and happy learning environment with the development of each child’s strengths and talents being at the heart of everything they do.

Pupils are taught in small class sizes – maximum class size is 20 children – by experienced teachers, who know how to support and stretch each child.

The Junior School curriculum is broad, offering the core areas of English, mathematics and science together with specialist teaching for art & design, computing, dance, drama, humanities (history, geography, RPE), modern foreign languages (French from Reception and Mandarin from Year 1), music, technology (design technology & food technology), outdoor education and PE.

Our Community

St Gabriel’s is proud to be a school that allows strong personal relationships to form and develop.

The school’s relatively small size makes the community extremely special, allowing children to be themselves, be noticed for all the right reasons and enjoy the success they deserve.

A Balanced Education

St Gabriel’s prides itself on its balanced education – a combination of outstanding academic achievement and a broad range of extra-curricular opportunities for all.

There really is something for everyone from Junior Orchestra and Junior Choir to Art Club, Trampolining, Science Club and Climbing Club, to name but a few.

Outdoor learning is a key feature in the Junior School and pupils enjoy taking their learning outside in the 33 acres of grounds landscaped by Capability Brown.

As they move through the Junior School, pupils are prepared for the challenges of Senior School and the next stage of their education.

Wrap Around Care

Children can join Breakfast Club from 7.30am and the After School Club runs until 6.30pm.

St Gabriel’s is located on the outskirts of Newbury, with easy access from the A34 and A339, and has ample car parking space.

The school’s extensive minibus routes extend to Ramsbury, East Ilsley, Pangbourne, Burghfield Common, Sherfield-on-Loddon, Basingstoke, North Waltham, Andover and Hungerford, with pick up points en route to Newbury.

‘Excellent’ Independent Schools Inspection Report

Following the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) visit in November 2019, St Gabriel’s and Sandleford Nursery were rated Excellent & Outstanding in all areas.

They reported: “At all stages in the school, pupils make excellent progress in terms of their attainment. Pupils have high aspirations for themselves and work hard to achieve their ambitions.”

ISI Report November 2019

Visit www.stgabriels.co.uk/virtualvisit to discover what makes St Gabriel’s so special:

Welcome address by Mr Ricki Smith, Principal

Junior School Overview: Mr Peter Dove, Head of Junior School

Senior School Overview: Mrs Angela Chapman, Vice-Principal

Virtual tour of St Gabriel’s

Discover Sandleford Nursery

Welcome to Reception at St Gabriel’s

Day in the Life of the Junior School

Day in the Life of the Senior School

Sixth Form Life

For entry in 2021, our virtual visit page offers an opportunity to connect with us and find out how we help develop balanced, grounded, engaged young people, while at the same time producing excellent academic outcomes.

For those considering entry to St Gabriel’s this September, please contact Jane Benney admissions@stgabriels.co.uk as places are available for entry to both the Junior and Senior Schools.

For parents looking to discuss their child’s education on an individual basis, please contact admissions@stgabriels.co.uk to arrange a telephone or video call with Mr Ricki Smith.

