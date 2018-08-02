Calcot pupils perform circus extravaganza

YEAR 6 pupils at Calcot Junior School really did put on the greatest show in their own adaptation of Michael Gracey’s 2017 hit Broadway musical The Greatest Showman.

The school hall was transformed into PT Barnum’s circus in 19th-century New York as the children told a story of struggle, love, the pursuit of happiness, overcoming diversity and friendship.

The starring role of circus showman PT Barnum was shared by Rowan Clark and Grace Taylor, while other leading lights were played by Leo Santamarina-Muka (Carlyle), Kyla Tipper (Lettie), Melody Jones (Anne Wheeler), Luke Quelch (young Barnum), Tayla Patterson (Charity) and Kirsty Gardiner (Jenny Lind).

Five weeks of singing practice, drama lessons, soloist coaching, scenery making and dance teaching had gone into making the production as memorable as possible.

It was the perfect send-off for the 69 children leaving the school to embark on their secondary journeys in September.

One parent remarked: “It’s really incredible what they have managed to achieve.

“The singing, acting and dancing was brilliant and a fantastic commemoration of their time at Calcot.”

The three days of performances also topped off a great year for the Calcot Year 6 pupils after their recent set of SATs results.

Pupils achieved pass rates of 88 per cent for spelling, punctuation and grammar, 80 per cent for Reading and 81 per cent for mathematics – all above the national average.