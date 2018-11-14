Real-world work experience

The Downs School, Compton, is the only school in West Berkshire to have participated in a special work experience programme.

The secondary school is one of just 132 schools nationally to have taken part in Generation STEM, designed to improve pupils’ life skills, such as the ability to see the relevance of their school work to their chosen career path.

Over the last 10 months, a group of Year 10 pupils have participated in work training sessions in school and undertaken interviews with employers, intended to prepare them for the future and give them an insight into the world of work.

The scheme culminated at the end of last term, with six students from The Downs being selected to undertake work experience placements over the summer break with local employers, including Barclays Bank and The Living Rainforest.

Careers leader Penny Allum, said: “We are really proud of our students, who have participated in the scheme.

“It has been an invaluable insight into the world of work for them, and they have learnt valuable skills for the future.”