Curridge makes the news

CURRIDGE Primary School pupils have been showcasing their writing skills by creating front page newspaper reports.

They recently invited Newburytoday’s Sarah Bosley along to one of their English lessons and they spent the morning quizzing her about what journalists get up to on a daily basis.

They were also given the opportunity to ask Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings what his job was like and were very interested to hear all about the famous people he has photographed over the years.

Later on, there were discussions with the pupils about what elements help make a great story and they then put all they had learnt into action.

They created some fantastic opening paragraphs, headlines and straplines after an imagined press conference with a police officer dealing with the theft of the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London.

The Year 5 and 6 pupils then enjoyed a crash course in one of the key skills for any journalist – shorthand.

Newburytoday thought it was great to see so many budding journalists in action and is proud to show off some their work here.