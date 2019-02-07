School records highest Oxbridge offers

THE Downs School, Compton, is celebrating its highest number of Year 13 pupils who have been offered places to study at either Oxford or Cambridge university from September.

In total, seven sixth formers have been offered conditional places at the two universities.

Prospective Oxford students include Alannah Burdess, who intends to read classics, Rachel Allan, who plans to read mathematics and Max Ipinson-Fabien, who hopes to read chemistry.

Successful Cambridge applicants include Ellen Knight, who has aspirations to study Anglo-Saxon, Norse and Celtic while Charles Norman hopes to get a degree in geography.

Aspiring linguistic degree student Eirlys Walters and economics hopeful Freya Watson have also gained offers from Cambridge.

These students will need to achieve their offer grades at A-level to be able to take up the places in September.

Oxford and Cambridge have early application deadline dates, which is why students at these universities find out about places first.

Head of sixth form at The Downs School, Pete Hogan, said: “We are extremely proud of our students who have been offered places at Oxbridge and offer them our warmest congratulations.

“It is currently an exciting but nerve-wracking time for all our students who have applied for university, and over the next few weeks, we look forward to sharing their excitement as their offers come back.”

Headteacher Chris Prosser added: “Congratulations to our students on receiving their offers. It is testament to their hard work and dedication.

“At The Downs School, our most important goal is for our students to fulfil their full potential by the time they leave us, with the qualifications and attributes they need to achieve success, whether they are going on to university, starting an apprenticeship or entering the world of work.”