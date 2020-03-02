Invictus Games legend visits Compton Primary

RAF veteran Luke Delahunty, who represented the UK in the 2016 Invictus Games, visited Compton Primary School to give pupils an unconventional PE lesson.

Four years ago, Mr Delahunty, who is paralysed from the chest down following a motorcycle accident, was selected to participate in the Invictus Games – Prince Harry’s Olympic-style event for disabled armed forces personnel.

He vied for medals in indoor rowing and hand cycling.

Mr Delahunty supervised Year 3 pupils as they attempted a series of physical challenges and athletic circuits.

The event was part of a charity fundraiser, with the school raising £1,200 for the Sports for Schools partnership.

PE teacher Ben Harte said: “We can see the impact a healthy sporting lifestyle can have on learning. Children could be heard saying it was hard work, but they gave it their best.

“Luke Delahunty was an inspiration to the children and showed that no matter your disability, you can try new things even if they seem impossible.

“Despite being paralysed after a motorbike accident, he has gone on to gain his light aircraft licence, compete in indoor rowing and hand cycling, and also learned how to scuba dive.”