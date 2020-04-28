Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The Winchcombe School

The Winchcombe School

THE Winchcombe School,  situated close to Newbury town centre, is a thriving primary school with pupils aged three to 11.

The school’s motto Achieve Believe Care summarises its positive ethos and vision to develop children to reach their full potential in a safe, collaborative environment.

The Foundation 1 class, Acorns, provides places for three-year-olds beginning their journey of learning.

Extra, payable sessions are  available in the afternoons provided we have the space and we also offer a number of spaces which are available for those working parents who qualify for 30 hours government funding.

Learning takes place within a well-resourced, inspiring unit facilitated by experienced teachers and learning support assistants.

Children have the opportunity to explore both the inside and outside environments, interacting with all the  children, including those from the Foundation 2 classes, Seedlings and Saplings.

A whole range of fun, play-based experiences builds the children’s confidence and helps them to develop social, emotional and physical skills.

Parents are seen as vital  partners in the growth of their children.

Home and school successes are shared and celebrated. The friendly staff are readily available to talk to parents and parent feedback is welcomed.

Life in Acorns is full of variety, meeting the needs of all  children, enriching strengths and building new interests.

The children become  increasingly ready for transition to full-time education, which is seamless as the children are fully embedded in life at The Winchcombe School.

