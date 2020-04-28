DINGLEY’S Promise believes that every child should receive the best start in life.

They therefore deliver life-changing support to children under five years with special educational needs and disabilities in their centre at Shaw.

Offering term-time Learn Through Play sessions and Holiday Playschemes for children with a wide range of additional needs, they help their children learn and grow to reach their potential.

Last year they supported more than 50 children with varying needs. Ninety-seven per cent of families say that they felt more confident in supporting their child after accessing Dingley’s services.

Communication with families on their child’s progress is rated as excellent and as a result of all this, 94 per cent of families felt less isolated and 92 per cent felt more positive about their child’s future.

One parent said: “I truly feel as a family we would have felt lost and scared without the support and knowledge from Dingley’s Promise. The care and support and love our daughter has received truly has been incredible.”

Dingley’s Promise can also provide home visits, signpost for support with welfare benefits and can accompany you to meetings with professionals, when sometimes an extra person can help navigate the information.

Dingley’s Promise also offers outreach support to any local family with a child under five with a developmental delay or special educational need or disability.

Their monthly coffee mornings are a great way to meet other parents in a similar situation, as well as offering a listening ear and information to help point your family in the right direction.

And at the Stay and Play sessions you can see how their tried and tested techniques can help your child communicate, learn and develop social skills at home.

If you are interested in coming along, please contact Dingley’s Promise West Berkshire Centre on (01635) 552458.

For general enquiries, contact them on (0118) 327 7424 or email admin@dingley.org.uk

They are a friendly bunch and happy to answer any questions you may have.