Jubilee Day Nursery

Tue, 28 Apr 2020
Give your child a truly unique experience...
With a highly regarded reputation and experts in outdoor learning, Jubilee provides the very best mix of learning, discovery and play for babies and children aged 3 months to 5 years of age.
• Set in 60 acres, with private woodlands, gardens and a working farm
• A highly experienced and caring team
• Experts in outdoor learning, with Forest School sessions
• Freshly prepared food
• Funding available
• Established since 1977
Conveniently situated in Padworth, central between Newbury Reading and Basingstoke.
To arrange a visit, please contact us on: 0118 970 1600
For more information or to request a prospectus visit: www.jubileedaynursery.co.uk
