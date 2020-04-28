Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Jubilee Day Nursery

Jubilee Day Nursery

Give your child a truly unique experience...

With a highly regarded reputation and experts in outdoor learning, Jubilee provides the very best mix of learning, discovery and play for babies and children aged 3 months to 5 years of age.

• Set in 60 acres, with private woodlands, gardens and a working farm
• A highly experienced and caring team
• Experts in outdoor learning, with Forest School sessions
• Freshly prepared food
• Funding available
• Established since 1977

Conveniently situated in Padworth, central between Newbury Reading and Basingstoke.

To arrange a visit, please contact us on: 0118 970 1600

For more information or to request a prospectus visit: www.jubileedaynursery.co.uk

