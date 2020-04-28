Join the Be Virtual Facebook Group
Tue, 28 Apr 2020
Is your child turning three soon?
We have places available from September 2020
Here at Fir Tree School, we offer our pupils a high quality education
We offer 15 or 30 hours childcare
• Everyone is welcome and valued
• Excellent learning opportunities
• Healthy meals prepared on site
• Teachers excite and enthuse children to learn
• Early years graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted
“ Children get off to a good start in early years. They make strong progress and enjoy their learning.”
Ofsted, November 2018
Visits welcome
Fir Tree School, Fir Tree Lane, Newbury RG14 2RA • tel: 01635 42129 • www.firtreeschool.co.uk • office@firtree.newburyacademytrust.org
