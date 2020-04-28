Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fir Tree School

Fir Tree School

Is your child turning three soon?

We have places available from September 2020

Here at Fir Tree School, we offer our pupils a high quality education

We offer 15 or 30 hours childcare

• Everyone is welcome and valued
• Excellent learning opportunities
• Healthy meals prepared on site
• Teachers excite and enthuse children to learn
• Early years graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

“ Children get off to a good start in early years. They make strong progress and enjoy their learning.”

Ofsted, November 2018

Visits welcome

Fir Tree School, Fir Tree Lane, Newbury RG14 2RA • tel: 01635 42129 • www.firtreeschool.co.uk • office@firtree.newburyacademytrust.org

