A-level results West Berkshire: Trinity School

Trinity School in Newbury has said it is incredibly proud of its A-level pupils, who have faced a challenging end to their time at the school.

Schools have chosen not to publish their overall results this year and are focusing on pupil achievement after coronavirus cancelled exams.

Top performers at Trinity were Amy Hutchins with A*,A*,Di*,A, Di - Mathematics at Warwick University

Alex McQuillan – A*,A*A,A - English language and literature at Oxford University

Joseph Foster – A*, A, B - Mathematics at Southampton University

Talia Blake – A*, B, B - Geography (Science) at Exeter University

Eleanor Hayton – A*, B, B, B - English literature at Lancaster University

Daniela Caldera – A*,Di*, B, E Medicine at university in Portugal

Millie Burdett – A,B,B,C - English and creative writing at Exeter University

Luke Giddings – A, B, C - Business management at Southampton University

Loulou Jewell – A, B, C

Headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: "This year has been like no other and a very challenging one for our Year 13 students who have faced the uncertainty over their exams and grades. We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students who have took all that has been thrown at them in their stride.

"The students have worked hard throughout their time at Trinity to achieve their results and have been well supported by a committed team of staff. Despite the challenges this year has brought it is very pleasing that all of our students have plans for the future. Many are moving on to further study at university with other students going straight into employment.

"All the students have shown high levels of commitment, effort and dedication to their work. We would like to thank our staff and parents for the support and care given throughout the students’ studies, enabling them to achieve their very best."

