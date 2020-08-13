Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A-level results West Berkshire: St Gabriel's

Principal hails 'educational growth and achievement that has prospered despite this circumstance'

New principal appointed to St Gabriel's School

St Gabriel's principal Ricki Smith said: "We are delighted that the results achieved by our Year 13 pupils this year have allowed them all to go forward to the chosen next stage of their education, wherever that maybe.

"The ongoing controversy around the grades that have been awarded should in no way take away from what has been a sixth form of hard work for all our Year 13 pupils, and those nationwide.

"I am particularly pleased that both the head girl, Ellie Cowan and the deputy head girl, Jennifer Skelly, were awarded A*s in all of their subjects.

"They are both off to study history, at Leeds and Bristol respectively, in the autumn.  

"Budding dentist Jess Hake is off to Plymouth to study dental surgery.

"This year will be remembered for many reasons.

"However, it is important that we do not let it be defined by the impact of the pandemic, but by the educational growth and achievement that has prospered at St Gabriel’s, despite this circumstance.

"I am most grateful for the professionalism and dedication shown by all staff through this difficult time."

