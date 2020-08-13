A-level results West Berkshire: Theale Green School

THEALE Green said its A-level students 'should be proud' after receiving their A-level and BTEC results today.

Leavers have secured places at a range of universities.

Among those coming in for special commendation are:

Seamus Gate – University of Bristol to study medicine.

Lauren Douglas-Shea – Cardiff University to read law.

Jarod Maciejewski – Reading University to join the Accounting & Business Flying Start programme.

Elizabeth (Libby) Hedges – Exeter University to study philosophy.

Liam Prestidge – University of Wolverhampton to study war studies.

Esme Wales – the London Contemporary Dance School.

Last year, Theale Green’s sixth form was ranked among the top one per cent in the country for academic performance.

The school’s headteacher, Jo Halliday, said: “Whilst recent months have led to a great deal of uncertainty regarding the results, our students should rightly be proud of their achievements, and the incredible destinations they have secured through their hard work, commitment and dedication to their studies.

“This year’s cohort sees us celebrating with students who are the first in their family to go to university which is truly inspiring.

“In their seven years at Theale Green School, including their final two years in the Sixth Form, our students have played a key part in the life of the school including through high-quality musical and drama productions, becoming district league football champions, and being strong role models for all.

“We are all very proud of the Theale Green School community and every student has played an important part in building this.

“I wish every individual student all the best with their next steps and do hope they keep in touch.”

Activate Learning Education Trust chief executive Joanne Harper, said: “These are most unusual times and what is now important is to celebrate the achievements of all students and their next steps.

“Students will be progressing on to many varied destinations and we are enormously proud of each and every student and look forward to watching their careers develop over the coming years.”