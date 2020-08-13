A-level results West Berkshire: Pangbourne College

Despite cancelled exams and an untested grade calculation process, Pangbourne College said that most of its A-level students achieved results which reflected their capabilities and many will be progressing to their first-choice universities.

The percentage of grades calculated as A*- A was 29.1 per cent, one of the highest in recent years for the college.

“We are generally pleased with the way the exam boards have recognised the achievements of most of our pupils in what was a very difficult year for everyone,” said college headmaster, Thomas Garnier.

“The hard work and commitment of our pupils and staff in both this year and previous years has been broadly recognised. We will, however, be appealing some areas of concern.”

There were a number of outstanding individual successes this year,

Sam Braham achieved three A* grades in computing, mathematics and physics, and now plans to study Computer Science at the University of Birmingham after a gap year.

He combined this with holding the lead role in the college drama production of Grease.

“I’m speechless, and really happy - the work paid off,” said Sam. “This is proof of how far I’ve come. I’m surprised that I managed to do everything I wanted to do this year, and also earn those grades.”

Senior Scholar Tia Duffy achieved two A* and two A grades, and plans to study economics at the University of Bath.

Her co-Senior Scholar Daniel Gosney, who has been accepted to study Medicine at Lancaster University, achieved A*AA.

Lucy Perring, who juggled responsibilities as leader of the school’s prestigious marching band and captain of the equestrian team in her final year, also achieved an A* and two A grades.

She is aiming for a place in the Band of the Household Cavalry. Frank Zhang achieved two A* and two A grades, and is planning to attend University College London to study mathematics, as is Norah Yang, who achieved A*AAB.

“The last few months have been stressful, and although I knew what I was capable of I wasn’t sure it would be reflected in my results,” said Tia. “I’m really pleased with how the marks have worked out.”

“Our focus for the last several years has been on the continued improvement of academic quality in both teaching and learning,” said deputy head academic, Samantha Greenwood.

“This year’s results, although achieved in a very different way to what we are used to, illustrate this ongoing commitment, and underscore why the college was judged excellent for pupils’ academic achievement in 2019 by the Independent Schools’ Inspectorate.”