A-level results West Berkshire: The Downs School

The Downs School is marking another year of successful A-level and BTEC results.

Among the outstanding pupils are Evie Borlase (A*AB); Jason Brooks (A*A*AB); Jasper Butcher (A*AA); Julian Davis (AABB); David Francis (A at A-level, D*D* at BTEC); Harris Irfan (A*A*A*); Victoria Jones (A*AB); Sam May (A*AA); Alex Ostridge (AAA); Charlie Perek-Jennings (AAAB); Elizabeth Ruddell (A*A*A); Oliver Shakespeare (AAA), Elsie Slatter (DDD at BTEC); Hannah Taylor (A*A*A); Gina Wilson (A*A*A); and Isabella Wright (A*AB).

Headteacher Chris Prosser said: "I am incredibly proud of what our Year 13 students have achieved in such a challenging year.

"From the outset, this Year Group has had a great work ethic and collective determination to succeed, which was reflected in the centre assessed grades provided by my staff.

"My staff reached these grades with the utmost diligence and professionalism.

"It is therefore disheartening that the national process of standardising grades, including the last-minute changes, has created such controversy.

"Despite this, I feel confident that we have prepared our students fully for the next stages of their careers.

"I know that they will thrive, whether they go to university, take up apprenticeships or enter the world of work."

Head of sixth form Pete Hogan said: "Our students have found it really hard not being able to sit their exams and had been looking forward to the opportunity to prove themselves in the challenge of their final exams.

"They have prepared for a marathon but not had the opportunity to run the race.

"All of our students should be proud of what they have achieved during their time at The Downs School, and it is great to reflect on the many individual success stories."