A-level results West Berkshire: St Bartholomew's School, Newbury

St Bartholomew’s School has said it is "absolutely delighted" to be celebrating exceptional results for its Year 13 pupils.

The school said: "After such a difficult year, with students not actually sitting their examinations after two years of dedicated study, we are pleased that the hard work of the students and staff over this time has been rewarded and we are really proud of their achievements."

More than 165 St Bart’s pupils will be taking up places at universities across the country, eight at Oxford and Cambridge or on prestigious/medical courses.

Lottie Swainston, who is celebrating her results after gaining four A* grades and one A grade, said: “I am happy and relieved to get into Cambridge as my first choice university after so many months of uncertainty and I'm so thankful to all the amazing teachers who have tried their hardest to make this difficult time as easy on us as possible.”