A-level results West Berkshire: The Willink School, Burghfield Common

The Willink is celebrating another year of A-level success stories as the Burghfield Common school sees off a large Year 13 cohort this year.

Among the universities they are graduating to are Oxford, Exeter, Loughborough and Warwick.

Headteacher Peter Fry said: "At this extraordinary time, we congratulate our students on their resilience and forbearance and celebrate with them their A-level successes.

"Our students should rightly be proud of their achievements, and the destinations they have secured through their hard work, commitment and dedication to their studies.

"As happens each year, grade boundaries shift and there are some difficult to explain grades in some subjects but overall school results are in line with targets and the proportion of grades A and B are both 10 per cent higher than in 2019.

"May I also thank staff for their commitment, diligence and professionalism and the meticulous way in which subject teams undertook the process of calculating centre assessed grades, subject rank orders and sign off prior to Ofqual moderation."