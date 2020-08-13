A-level results West Berkshire: Little Heath School, Tilehurst

Little Heath School has graduated its 2020 cohort – and is celebrating some exceptional results.

A number of Year 13s have been singled out for their achievements at A-level.

Among these are Thomas Arthur (A*A*A*A*); Max Dykes (A*A*A*A); Alicia Kiarie (A*AAB); Katie Pamment (A*AAB); Jack Shaw (AABB); Shaumik Haque (ABBC and an A in Extended Project Qualification); Susie Cooke (ABBD); Tegan Cooke (A*AA); Lizzie Coutts (A*AA and an A* in EPQ); Sabine Karlsen (A*AA and A* in EPQ); Hubert Pasternak (A*AA); and Safaa Abada (A*AB).

Assistant head Gisella Vignali said: "The students in this year group have been a real joy to work with for the past two years.

"They have approached everything they have done inside and outside the classroom – their academic studies, and extra-curricular activities – with great energy and enthusiasm.

"They have made a huge impact on the life of the school as a whole.

"It has been a pleasure to watch them grow into intelligent, confident young people who can cope with anything – even a pandemic in the last few months of their A-level courses!

"We are proud of them all and will, of course, miss them hugely but look forward to hearing about their future successes in the world beyond Little Heath.

"We wish them every success in the future."