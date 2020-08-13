A-level results West Berkshire: Park House School, Newbury

Park House School has praised its "exceptional students making a positive difference in exceptional times".

Notable individual performances include:

Lucia Collado, who has achieved an A*, three As and a B and is going on to study theatre, writing and directing at the University of York.

Ben Marshall, who has achieved two A*s and an A and is going on to study English at the University of Nottingham.

Adam Taylor, who has achieved an A*, two As and a B and is going on to study mathematics with economics at the London School of Economics.

Henry Reeves, who has achieved two A*s and a B and is going on to study mathematics at the University of Bath.

Former head girl Bo Stewart, who has achieved two A*s and a B and is going on to study biology at the University of Bristol.

Former head boy Reuben Langdon, who has achieved two A*s and a C and is going on to study biology at the University of Bristol.

Anna Montagne who has achieved 3As and is going on to study biomedical science at the University of Birmingham.

Oscar Patterson, who has achieved two As and two Bs and is going on to study aerospace engineering with a Year in Industry at university of Sheffield.

Toby Albert, who has achieved a double distinction and a merit in Level 3 BTEC Sport and who will be starting at the Hampshire County Cricket Academy.

Amy Atkins, who has achieved a double distinction in Level 3 BTEC Health and Social Care and C at A-level and is going on to study history at the University of Portsmouth.

Niamh Dorrington, who has achieved a double distinction in Level 3 BTEC Health and Social Care and C at A-level, as well as supporting on the Covid ward at Basingstoke Hospital during lockdown, and is going on to study nursing at the University of Swansea.

Headteacher Derek Peaple said: "In the added context of all that they have experienced, we couldn’t be more proud of everything that our young people have achieved.

"A truly special year group have risen to all the challenges of this extraordinary year. They are to be congratulated and celebrated.

"Most importantly, however, grades alone will never define what every one of these young people have contributed to the life of the school and the wider community. Exceptional students making a positive difference in exceptional times."

Director of studies for Key Stage 5 Ben Hawkins said: "The grades that they have been awarded reflect the commitment and talent shown throughout the two years of their study in the Sixth Form."