A-level results West Berkshire: Denefield School, Tilehurst

DENEFIELD School in Tilehurst has paid tribute to its leavers, following a number of strong performances at A-level.

Among 2020’s top achievers are Raymond MacKenzie, who netted A*AA in his geography, business and Spanish A-levels and will study international management and Spanish at Bath University; Tamea Pilgrim, who achieved A*AB in biology, mathematics and chemistry and will study biomedical sciences at Warwick University; head boy Finlay Cook, who attained AAB in chemistry, physics and mathematics and will study mechanical engineering at Loughborough University; and Georgia Decunha, who achieved A*AC in mathematics, biology and chemistry, and who will study veterinary science at Surrey University.

Headteacher Edwin Towill said: “Denefield School A-level students have worked incredibly hard over the past two years, and the school is proud and delighted with their achievements.

“There have been some incredible successes this year, and many students have secured places at top universities or leading apprenticeships.

“The school wishes all its 2020 A-level students the very best of luck in their future endeavours.”