A-level results West Berkshire: Padworth College, Padworth

Padworth College has hailed another year of A-level successes.

A statement on its website celebrated the work of leavers, saying: "We are delighted with today's A-level results and would like to congratulate all of our Year 13 students for their achievements in this extraordinary challenging time.

"Padworth College students have seen a significant rise in those attaining the highest grades, with 32 per cent securing an A* or A grade.

"We are thrilled that the hard work of our Year 13 students has been recognised.

"During the last academic year, the new management team at Padworth College has supported students with a range of new learning strategies, which have paid dividends in the form of focused target setting by the academic staff.

"We are delighted that these methods have resulted in a significantly improved set of results."