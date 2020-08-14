Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A-level results West Berkshire: Padworth College, Padworth

'We are thrilled that the hard work of our Year 13 students has been recognised'

Padworth College has hailed another year of A-level successes.

A statement on its website celebrated the work of leavers, saying: "We are delighted with today's A-level results and would like to congratulate all of our Year 13 students for their achievements in this extraordinary challenging time.

"Padworth College students have seen a significant rise in those attaining the highest grades, with 32 per cent securing an A* or A grade.

"During the last academic year, the new management team at Padworth College has supported students with a range of new learning strategies, which have paid dividends in the form of focused target setting by the academic staff.

"We are delighted that these methods have resulted in a significantly improved set of results."

