U-turn on A-level and GCSE gradings announced by Government

'Crude' Ofqual algorithm lost students university places

POLL: Should the 2020 A-level appeals system be reviewed?

A-level and GCSE students across West Berkshire and North Hampshire will now receive teacher-assessed grades, the Government has announced.

The U-turn followed mounting pressure, after pupils across the county missed out on university places after their exam results were significantly downgraded.

The Government faced heavy criticism after its use of an algorithm to determine A-level results, replacing traditional examinations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The examining board Ofqual was brought in to 'standardise' grades.

