GCSE Results 2020: Kennet School, Thatcham

KENNET School has praised its Year 11s for an excellent set of GCSE results.

The school said: "During a year of such change for our entire country, Kennet School has remained confident in the performance of its Year 11 pupils based on their exceptional record of achievement.

"As a cohort, our Year 11 pupils embody the Kennet motto 'excellence through endeavour' and we congratulate them on achieving an excellent set of results.

"We look forward to the impact they are going to have on younger year groups as the majority return to school in September to continue their Sixth Form studies and build upon the strong foundations already laid."

Pupils have received their GCSE results following a U-turn on grading – but BTec pupils will have to wait for their grades amid last-minute changes.

Teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be awarded their final results, the higher of either their teachers’ estimated grade or the moderated grade, after exams were cancelled.

It follows the announcement that GCSE and A-level students would be able to receive grades based on assessments by schools or colleges, rather than an algorithm, after thousands of A-level results were downgraded last week.

Some of Kennet's top performers were:

Lucy Moran 11 9s, One 8

Eloise Fussell 10 9s, Two 7s

Pratik Yadav 10 9s, One 7, One 6

Oliver Dixon Seven 9s, Three 8s, Two 7s

Dylan Butcher Seven 9s, One 8, Four 7s

Molly Matthews Six 9s, One 8, Two 7s, One 6

Emma Sheppard Two 9s, Nine 8s

Yasmin O'Brien Three 9s, Eight 8s, One 7

Fay Process Six 9s, Two 8s, Four 7s

Eloise Sparks Three 9s, Four 8s, Three 7s

Adam Hodgkinson Six 9s, Three 8s, One 7, Two 6s

Grace Steele Four 9s, Six 8s, One 7, One 6

Maisie Jeger Two 9s, Eight 8s, One 7, One 6

Kennet said it was looking forward to tracking the progress of its pupils as they built on their GCSE achievements in their future academic careers and beyond.