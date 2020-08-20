GCSE Results 2020: Theale Green 

Theale Green has hailed another year of GCSE successes.

A significant part of the Year 11 cohort will now join the school's sixth form.

Among the graduates being particularly commended for their work are:

Isobel O'Sullivan – achieved seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s.

Charlie Wingrove – achieved six Grade 9s and three Grade 8s, as well as a Grade 7.

Madison Weatherley – achieved five Grade 9s.

Amy McLaren – achieved two Grade 8s in Science, as well as Grade 8s in English Literature and History.

Charlotte Webb – achieved Grade 9s in English Language and English Literature.

Mohammed Altrabsheh – achieved six passes, including a Grade 7 in Science.

Dylan Wilkes, Tom Wells, Charlotte Webb, Amy McLaren all achieved five or more passes in the top two grades.

Carmen Garcia, Lucy Pither, Bethany-Anne Baldock, Min Toon, Summer Goodey-Miller, Sinead Phillips Isobel O'Sullivan, Isolde Wales achieved three or more of the top pass grades.

Staff have stressed that they are continuing to advise parents and pupils, providing information and advice on their results.

Headteacher Jo Halliday said: "Today is entirely about focusing on our students' successes and hard work, and celebrating their achievements.

"They are a year group full of character who have been an integral part of the school community, taking the lead in school musical and drama productions.

"Furthermore they are talented sportsmen and women, with many acting as Sport Ambassadors, working closely with local primary schools.

"I would like to personally congratulate every one of you on coming out of the other side of this tumultuous year in education.

"As a school, we have thoroughly enjoyed sharing your journey so far, and we are looking forward to welcoming you in to Sixth Form."

Activate Learning Education Trust chief executive Joanne Harper said: "We are all incredibly proud of the achievements of our Year 11 students.

"Students are now able to rightly celebrate the results of two years of hard work and secure their Post 16 places, either in our Sixth Form, other educational establishments, apprenticeships or the workplace.

"We look forward to hearing of and celebrating their future successes."