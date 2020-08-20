GCSE Results 2020: Trinity School, Newbury

Newbury's Trinity School has said its pupils have shown "high levels of commitment, effort and dedication" in a year like no other.

Headteacher Charlotte Wilson said: "It has been a roller coaster of emotions over this past week for students and staff as we have watched the changes to the exam system play out through the national media. As things have settled down somewhat we are proud to share our students’ results."

The school has not provided grades, but said the following students were its highest performers for attainment: Grace Hammond, Hannah Carter, Luke Diprose, Jasmine Kelly, Paige Caplin, Sebastian Goodwin, Quinn Leslie, Caitlin Saunders, Freya Westlake, Jessica Ballard, Jake Charles, Ethan Haines and Katie Hibbens.

The tp performers for progress were: Sebastian Goodwin, Katherine Maseoro, Sinead Morrison, Michelle Jones, Freya Westlake, Hannah Carter, Caren Natembea, Jocelyn Reid, Rohan Bounds, Callum O’Donnell and Matthew Warke.

Mrs Wilson said: "Throughout their time at Trinity, this group of students have worked hard to achieve the results they have gained today.

"As always, a dedicated and hardworking team of staff have supported them.

"As a year group, they have contributed greatly to our wider school and community and we are looking forward to many of them returning to our Sixth Form to continue their journey in education with us.

"All the students have shown high levels of commitment, effort and dedication to their work.

"We would like to thank our staff and parents for the support and care given throughout the students’ studies, enabling them to achieve their very best."