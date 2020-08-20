GCSE Results 2020: John O'Gaunt School, Hungerford

STAFF are John O'Gaunt School in Hungerford said they were delighted for our Year 11 students who have been collecting their GCSE results "amid the most difficult of circumstances" with much to celebrate collectively and individually.

Corinne Walker, who took charge of the school during the last academic year, said: “I'm so proud of our GCSE students and their results are very much deserved.

"They move on to the next phase of their education with the very best wishes of myself and all the staff at John O’Gaunt.”

New head of school Richard Hawthorne said: “Along with the last two years of extensive study, these students showed a collective determination and grit that is truly inspiring, especially during the last few months in the most unprecedented of times.

"I am pleased that we were able to reflect this in the centre assessed grades that the staff provided.

"These grades were reached using a robust, diligent and professional process in what were challenging circumstances for all.”

Mr Hawthorne continued: “Future year groups have much to live up to but also much to look forward to as the school continues to go from strength to strength.”

Mrs Walker added: “Whilst I know that our Year 11 students found it really difficult to not be able to sit their formal exams and have the opportunity to prove themselves, every student should be hugely proud of what they have achieved during their time at John O’Gaunt.

"There are many individual success stories to reflect upon, both in terms of attainment and progress.”

Below are just a few highlights of these individual success stories:

Achieving grade 7-9 in five or more subjects:

Thomas Morgan-Matthews

Katherine Natton-Bell

Achieving grade 7-9 in three or more subjects:

Ellie Bampton

Izzy Barnes

Ceara Fowkes

Hope Highnett

Achieving grade 7-9 in two or more subjects:

Evie Chester

Molly Rixon

Securing notable progress over the past five years:

Holly Annetts

Mia Brown

Sebastian Brown

Evie Chester

Zoe Maidment

Luke Muscroft

Oakley Sanchez

Bradley Smith