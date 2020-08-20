GCSE Results 2020: Padworth College

Padworth College has paid tribute to its GCSE pupils, said to have made a strong showing this year.

More than a third of the results were in the top grades.

Principal Lorraine Atkins said: "Padworth College is delighted that the students at the college have shown a high level of maturity and resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Despite the challenges this academic year has presented, the Year 11 GCSE results have shown the adaptability of our student population to new learning environments.

"We are delighted that 38 per cent of the GCSE results are Grades 9 to 7, which is a superb reflection of their efforts."