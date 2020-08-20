GCSE Results 2020: Little Heath School, Tilehurst

Little Heath School has graduated another class of GCSE students.

The Tilehurst school has particular praise to its high achievers, and to those pupils who made significant progress from their Key Stage 2 performances.

Among the top performers are:

Freya Plant - 10 Grade 9s.

Emily Coutts - nine Grade 9s, two Grade 8s.

Joshua Kayode-Aliu - seven Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, one Grade 7.

Sarah Williams - seven Grade 9s, four Grade 8s.

Alex Drew - seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, one Grade 7, one Grade 5.

Olivia Parry- six Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, one Grade 7.

Lily Dewar - five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, two Grade 7s.

Louie Chambers - five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and one Grade 5.

Headteacher David Ramsden said: "I am delighted that students from the Class of 2020 have achieved the success that they so richly deserve.

"Right from the start, when they joined the school in Year 7, five years ago, they have been a hard-working and determined year group.

"In Year 11, they put all their energies into preparing for their end of year examinations, which was sadly cut short by the closure of school at the end of March.

"As a year group they have showed tenacity and a determination to achieve their very best, under uniquely difficult circumstances this summer, and the results today have demonstrated what a talented group they are."