GCSE Results 2020: Park House School, Newbury

AT Park House School in Newbury, headteacher Derek Peaple said: "We're thrilled that this year’s results now fully reflect the very special talent and commitment of a wonderful year group.

"They have additionally shown amazing strength of character and resilience in meeting the extraordinary challenges and frustrations of the last six months. We couldn’t be more proud of every one of them."

Key Stage 4 director of studies Natasha Wozniak said: "The year group’s success is so thoroughly deserved, and all the more special for the circumstances they have coped with so magnificently."

Mr Peaple, concluding his final results day after 17 years as Park House, added: "This is a group of young people who have emerged even stronger from this period of uncertainty and are now set to go the next stage of their academic journey with results that are truly indicative of their potential.

"They have very exciting futures ahead."

Full results to follow.

Exceptional individual achievements include:

Rebecca Sheldon (pictured above) who achieved 9 grade 9s and 3 grade 7s

Isabel Knight who achieved 8 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and a grade 7

Maddie Thame who achieved 7 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

Oliver Glenn who achieved 7 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s

Kirsten Oberholzer who achieved 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s

Leah Farrant who achieved 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 4 grade 7

Archie Connington who achieved 6 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s

Oliver Glenn who achieved 7 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s.

Bruno Carvalho who achieved 3 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 5 grade 7s

Lily D’Arcy Masters 1 grade 9, 8 grades 8s and 2 grade 7s

Ben Eaton who achieved 1 grade 9, 5 grade 8s and 5 grade 7s

Erin Miller who achieved 7 grade 8s and 4 grade 7s

Ben East who achieved 3 grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

Euan Sherlow who achieved 3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s

Sophie Thorton-Allen 3 grade 9s 4 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

Molly Smith 2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and 4 grade 7s

Ella Matthews 1 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 8 grade 7s

Keala Doyle who achieved 1 grade 9, 3 grade 8s and 5 grade 7s

Aditya Kottapali who achieved 4 grade 9s, 2 grades 8s , and 3 grade 7s.

Alex Frost who achieved 2 grade 9s 3 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

Jennifer Dudman who achieved 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 4 grade 7s

Emily Valentine who achieved 5 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s