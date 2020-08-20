GCSE Results 2020: St Bartholomew's School, Newbury

St Bartholomew's School is is celebrating outstanding GCSEs again this year, continuing its long history of excellent results.

The school said that after being disappointed in not sitting their exams this year, pupils had been justly awarded with the grades they fully deserved after all their hard work over the two years of their GCSE studies.

The following pupils were among those who received excellent results:

Matthew Prior – 13 grade 9s;

Emily Atherton – 9 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s;

Imogen Matthews and Olivia Moore – 9 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7;

Anastasia Vlachopoulou – 8 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7;

Lucy Shrivell – 8 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s;

Toby Wheeler – 7 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s;

Georgie Tibbenham – 7 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7;

Nina Faithfull – 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7;

Joel Douglas – 7 grade 9s and 2 grade 7s;

Twins, Duncan and Callum Somerville gained 22 grade 9s and 8s between them.

Headteacher Julia Mortimore said: “I am exceptionally proud of our students who in recent weeks have faced so much uncertainty, and they can now celebrate their exceptional results.

"It is pleasing to see that the hard work and dedication of the students, supported by their teachers and their parents, has paid dividends and I would like to thank and congratulate them all.”

The majority of St Bart’s pupils will be joined by those from other schools in starting their sixth form studies in two weeks’ time when the school reopens.