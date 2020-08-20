GCSE Results 2020: Pangbourne College

Pangbourne College students collected their GCSE results today, with school staff praising their initiative throughout the year.

The college leadership also condemned the Government's controversial results algorithm, scrapped in England on Monday.

Incoming director of studies Mark Seccombe said: "In common with most schools, Pangbourne College put a lot of time and effort into the Centre Assessed Grades earlier this summer.

"We gathered evidence from a broad range of assessments and carried out a rigorous moderation process before submission.

"Although not the same as sitting the GCSE exam, these grades are fair reflections of individual pupil achievement and more representative of their ability than a crudely applied algorithm."

Head of Key Stage 4 Samantha Greenwood said: "We know how difficult this exam year has been for everyone, including pupils, families and schools.

"The pandemic and last-minute changes have caused much uncertainty, and this is not the way we would have chosen to celebrate results with our pupils.

"We are, however, pleased that they have received the grades they deserved, and we look forward to welcoming the majority back for their Sixth Form studies in two weeks' time."