GCSE Results 2020: The Willink School, Burghfield Common

The Willink School has praised its latest cohort of Year 11 leavers.

A large group arrived today to collect their GCSE results.

29 pupils attained at least nine GCSEs graded 7-9, with 37 per cent of results overall coming in those top grades.

Headteacher Peter Fry said: "We are delighted, albeit a little relieved, to be able to celebrate our students' GCSE results today.

"These have been extraordinarily difficult circumstances and our students have suffered a degree of uncertainty and disruption that is without precedent.

"It is important to remember that these results are a testament to their hard work and perseverance over many years.

"May I thank our subject teachers and leaders who have worked tenaciously, using their professional experience and a wide range of available evidence to make a fair and objective judgement of the grades they believed a student would have achieved had they sat their exams this year.

"It is pleasing now that students have achieved their just results and can proceed to appropriate courses and opportunities post-16.

"My congratulations again to our students for everything they have achieved in this most difficult of years."