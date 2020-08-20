Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

GCSE Results 2020: Denefield School, Tilehurst

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

GCSE Results 2020: Denefield School, Tilehurst

The head of Denefield School in Tilehurst has saluted his 'Covid cohort' for their GCSE success.

Edwin Towill said: "Congratulations to Denefield students for their outstanding success at GCSE.

"Our Covid cohort worked incredibly hard until lockdown in March, and have been rewarded with excellent GCSE grades.

"The school is proud of all of their achievements and wishes all Year 11 students the very best in their future endeavours as they progress to Sixth Form, apprenticeships or enter the world of work."

Among the top performers are:

  • Roshan Patel – 11 Grade 9s.
  • Sam Hudspith – seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 6.
  • Molly Harris – one Grade 9 and eight Grade 8s.
  • Athena Olivier-Smith – four Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and one Grade 6.
  • Amelie Roumignac – four Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, three Grade 7s and one Grade 6.
  • Thomas Cowen – five Grades 9s, two Grade 8s, one Grade 7, one Grade 6 and one Grade 5.
  • Lewis Harman – two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and four Grade 7s.
  • Harry Gardner – three Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, four Grade 7s and one Grade 6.
  • Katie Perez – three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and three Grade 6s.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Queen's horse dies after Newbury races

Queen's horse dies after Newbury races

VIDEO: Fish dead and others struggling to breath in lakes

Thatcham fish

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases of August 16

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases of August 16

New leisure unit approved for shopping centre

New leisure unit approved for shopping centre

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33