GCSE Results 2020: Denefield School, Tilehurst

The head of Denefield School in Tilehurst has saluted his 'Covid cohort' for their GCSE success.

Edwin Towill said: "Congratulations to Denefield students for their outstanding success at GCSE.

"Our Covid cohort worked incredibly hard until lockdown in March, and have been rewarded with excellent GCSE grades.

"The school is proud of all of their achievements and wishes all Year 11 students the very best in their future endeavours as they progress to Sixth Form, apprenticeships or enter the world of work."

Among the top performers are: